An Overview of Arq's Earnings

Arq (NASDAQ:ARQ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Arq to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Investors in Arq are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.86% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Arq's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.03 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.03 0.04 -0.06 -0.09 Price Change % -6.0% 3.0% 5.0% -5.0%

Tracking Arq's Stock Performance

Shares of Arq were trading at $4.12 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Arq

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Arq.

The consensus rating for Arq is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $9.0 implies a potential 118.45% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alto Ingredients, Rayonier Adv Materials and Aspen Aerogels, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alto Ingredients, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 33.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rayonier Adv Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 166.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Aspen Aerogels, with an average 1-year price target of $16.8, suggesting a potential 307.77% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Alto Ingredients, Rayonier Adv Materials and Aspen Aerogels, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Arq Buy -3.79% $9.80M -0.62% Alto Ingredients Buy -13.62% $-1.39M -17.19% Rayonier Adv Materials Outperform 0.00% $36.94M -2.24% Aspen Aerogels Buy 46.15% $47.13M 2.02%

Key Takeaway:

Arq is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values for both metrics. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity, with a negative value. Overall, Arq is performing poorly compared to its peers in terms of financial metrics.

About Arq

Arq Inc is an environmental technology company principally engaged in the sale of consumable air, water, and soil treatment solutions including activated carbon (AC) and chemical technologies. The company manufactures and sells activated carbon and other chemicals used to capture and remove contaminants for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, municipal water and air, water and soil treatment and remediation markets. Some of the products in its portfolio are Powdered Activated Carbon, Granula Activated Carbon, and Colloidal Carbon Product among others.

Breaking Down Arq's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Arq's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.79%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Arq's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -4.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arq's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arq's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arq's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Arq visit their earnings calendar on our site.

