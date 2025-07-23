An Overview of Ameriprise Finl's Earnings

Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ameriprise Finl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $8.96.

Anticipation surrounds Ameriprise Finl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.39 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.72% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ameriprise Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 9.11 9.05 8.92 8.53 EPS Actual 9.50 9.54 9.02 8.72 Price Change % -2.0% -5.0% -3.0% 4.0%

Performance of Ameriprise Finl Shares

Shares of Ameriprise Finl were trading at $536.58 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Ameriprise Finl

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ameriprise Finl.

The consensus rating for Ameriprise Finl is Neutral, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $520.75 implies a potential 2.95% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of T. Rowe Price Group, Franklin Resources and Blue Owl Capital, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for T. Rowe Price Group, with an average 1-year price target of $97.67, suggesting a potential 81.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential 95.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $22.56, suggesting a potential 95.8% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for T. Rowe Price Group, Franklin Resources and Blue Owl Capital are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ares Management Outperform 53.92% $431.68M 0.86% T. Rowe Price Group Neutral 0.78% $922M 4.61% Franklin Resources Neutral -1.92% $1.67B 1.11% Blue Owl Capital Outperform 33.14% $357.55M 0.33%

Key Takeaway:

Ameriprise Financial ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer outperforming significantly. It ranks at the top for gross profit, surpassing all peers. In terms of return on equity, Ameriprise Financial is in the middle compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ameriprise Finl

Ameriprise Financial is a major player in the US market for asset and wealth management, with around $1.5 trillion in total assets under management and administration at the end of 2024. With about 10,500 advisors, Ameriprise has one of the largest branded advisor networks in the industry. About 80% of the company's revenue comes from its asset and wealth management segments. Ameriprise has reduced its exposure to insurance with the sale of its auto and home insurance business in 2019 and discontinuing the sale of proprietary fixed annuities in 2020.

Financial Insights: Ameriprise Finl

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ameriprise Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.02% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ameriprise Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameriprise Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameriprise Finl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ameriprise Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

