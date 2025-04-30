An Overview of Agios Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.76.

The announcement from Agios Pharmaceuticals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.31, leading to a 0.24% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Agios Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -1.63 1.11 -1.59 -1.65 EPS Actual -1.94 -1.43 -1.69 -1.45 Price Change % -0.0% 1.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Performance of Agios Pharmaceuticals Shares

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals were trading at $29.1 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Agios Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts have given Agios Pharmaceuticals a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $58.0, indicating a potential 99.31% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Galapagos and Travere Therapeutics, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $19.12, suggesting a potential 34.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Galapagos, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 24.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Travere Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential 40.03% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Galapagos and Travere Therapeutics are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Agios Pharmaceuticals Buy 51.06% $9.47M -6.09% Arcutis Biotherapeutics Buy 427.58% $64.45M -6.87% Galapagos Underperform 20.09% $61.25M -5.44% Travere Therapeutics Buy 65.98% $72.23M -421.09%

Key Takeaway:

Agios Pharmaceuticals ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It also has the lowest Return on Equity.

Get to Know Agios Pharmaceuticals Better

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the field of cellular metabolism to create differentiated medicines for rare diseases, with a focus on classical hematology. The company's primary focus is to develop potentially transformative small-molecule medicines. Its product candidate, Pyrukynd (mitapivat), is an activator of both wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase enzymes, developed for the treatment of hemolytic anemias. The other drug candidates in its pipeline include Tebapivat (PK activator), being developed as a potential treatment for MDS-associated anemia and sickle cell disease, AG-181 (PAH stabilizer), AG-236, and others.

Agios Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Agios Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 51.06% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Agios Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -899.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agios Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -5.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Agios Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

