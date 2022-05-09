Overseas Shipholding Group Q1 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$0.51 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$15.87 million, or -$0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.0% to $104.00 million from $81.27 million last year.

Overseas Shipholding Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$0.51 Mln. vs. -$15.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.01 vs. -$0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $104.00 Mln vs. $81.27 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.