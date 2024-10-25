News & Insights

Overseas Chinese Town Approves Key Equity Agreement

October 25, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (HK:3366) has released an update.

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited successfully passed a key resolution at its recent Extraordinary General Meeting, approving the Equity Transfer Agreement with a majority vote. This decision reflects the company’s strategic moves to shape their financial future and has garnered significant shareholder support. With the resolution now in place, stakeholders are keenly watching how this will impact the company’s growth trajectory.

