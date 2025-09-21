This Overlooked Social Security Move Could Add Hundreds to Your Monthly Check

Key Points In general, your benefit amount is locked in once you begin claiming.

However, you can reverse your decision in some cases to earn a higher payment.

The average retiree could potentially increase their monthly payment by over $800 with this strategy.

Nearly 70% of U.S. adults receiving Social Security say they've had to make lifestyle changes as a result of cost-of-living increases outpacing their benefits, according to a 2025 survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute.

While there are plenty of ways to increase your benefits before you begin claiming -- such as working longer or increasing your income -- your options are more limited if you're already receiving benefits. However, there is one lesser-known move that could boost your benefits by hundreds of dollars per month.

Changing your filing age could be lucrative

The age you file for benefits is one of the most important factors impacting your benefit amount. Filing at your full retirement age (FRA) will earn you 100% of your payment based on your work history, while claiming earlier than that will permanently reduce the size of your monthly checks.

Generally, your benefit amount is set in stone after you file (save for annual cost-of-living adjustments). However, if you file early and change your mind, you have an opportunity for a do-over -- one that could substantially increase your benefit amount.

You can withdraw your application within 12 months of filing, then file again at a later date for a larger benefit amount. Only 26% of U.S. adults are aware that this is an option, according to a 2025 survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute, which means many people may be missing out on the chance to increase their benefits.

Delaying benefits by even a year or two can be life-changing for some retirees. In fact, the average retired worker collects around $269 more per month at age 65 than at age 62, according to 2024 data from the Social Security Administration. Meanwhile, the average benefit at age 70 is a whopping $807 higher than the average at 62.

Age Average Monthly Benefit Amount 62 $1,342 63 $1,364 64 $1,425 65 $1,611 66 $1,764 67 $1,930 68 $1,980 69 $2,040 70 $2,148

You will need to pay back all the benefits you've already received if you withdraw your application, as well as any money that was withheld for Medicare payments. But by claiming again later, you could earn hundreds of dollars more per month.

If paying back your benefits isn't an option, you could also suspend Social Security. Once you reach your full retirement age, you can temporarily stop collecting checks up to age 70. When you begin claiming again, you'll receive a higher monthly payment for the rest of your life to account for the money that was withheld.

In many cases, delaying benefits from the start is your best option to increase the size of your checks. But if you file early and regret your choice, withdrawing your application or suspending your benefits are often-overlooked ways to boost your payments.

Is it worth it to delay benefits?

Delaying claiming Social Security is one of the most effective ways to increase your monthly income, but that doesn't necessarily mean you'll collect more overall in benefits.

Social Security is designed so that, on paper, you'll collect the same amount over a lifetime no matter what age you file. Claiming early will reduce your monthly payments, but you'll receive more checks in total. Delaying benefits will earn you larger monthly checks but fewer of them overall.

If you end up living an average lifespan, your total benefit amount should be roughly equal regardless of your filing age. However, if you have reason to believe you may not live into your 80s or beyond, you could come out ahead by filing early. You'll still receive smaller monthly checks, but you might collect more money in total than if you were to wait to file.

There's no right or wrong time to take Social Security, but it's wise to know all your options. If you file early and then change your mind, reversing your decision could boost your payments by hundreds of dollars per month.

