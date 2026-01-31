This Overlooked Nuclear Stock Could Break Out in 2026. Here's Why.

Key Points

Fluor is a top construction company that helps build factories, mines, and energy infrastructure.

The company was an early investor in NuScale Power and is helping with the RoPower plant in Romania.

It has shifted toward reimbursable contracts that protect against inflation and cost fluctuations.

10 stocks we like better than Fluor ›

You may view Fluor (NYSE: FLR) as an engineering and construction company, but there's much more beneath the surface. A big part of Fluor's value is linked to nuclear energy and reliable power grid buildout.

If you're bullish about the nuclear energy renaissance but hesitant to buy uranium miners or small modular reactor companies, Fluor is one stock that should be on your list. With Fluor, you can invest in a company that will help build the infrastructure, while steering clear of volatile uranium prices. Here's why investors should pay attention.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Fluor invested in NuScale early on

Fluor designs, builds, and manages large-scale projects across the world, providing engineering and construction services to clients across a variety of sectors. The company is a key partner in helping clients construct factories, mines, power plants, and data center infrastructure.

What makes Fluor intriguing is its role in the nuclear energy buildout. The company was a major investor in NuScale Power, the only U.S. company with a certified small modular reactor design from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. It is also a contractor for NuScale projects and is key in helping it build out its RoPower nuclear plant in Romania, which will utilize NuScale's small modular reactors.

Fluor was a longtime investor in NuScale, but it has decided to sell its stake after NuScale's large run-up last year. The company sold part of its stake last October and aims to exit its position entirely by the second quarter of 2026. The company plans to use these funds to continue repurchasing $1.3 billion of its own stock, which it views as undervalued.

Its $30 billion nuclear contract could be a huge tailwind

Another component of Fluor's nuclear portfolio is its Pantex Plant contract. In 2024, a joint venture involving Fluor was awarded the management and operations contract for the Pantex Plant, which is responsible for nuclear weapons assembly and disassembly in Texas. The contract has an estimated value of $30 billion for the joint venture if all options are exercised over its 20-year lifetime.

Because Fluor has a non-controlling interest, this is an equity-method investment that is not reported in its consolidated backlog. For this reason, management notes that this is a potentially massive, recurring, high-margin source of government revenue that could be a big contributor to growth down the road.

What to watch for

One risk Fluor faces is its reliance on cyclical industries such as energy and mining. A slowing economy could delay construction, hurting the company's earnings. Another risk is cost overruns on fixed-price contracts, where Fluor often absorbs the costs of delays or expensive materials, thereby reducing profits.

To mitigate these risks, Fluor is shifting toward reimbursable contracts, in which clients pay actual costs plus a fee, thereby protecting Fluor from inflation. As of Sept. 30, 2025, 82% of the company's backlog consisted of reimbursable contracts.

Fluor has an excellent opportunity in the nuclear energy buildout. The company was an early investor in NuScale and could be a key partner for the up-and-coming nuclear reactor company down the road. If you're looking to tap into the nuclear energy buildout without getting involved in mining, Fluor is a wise choice to consider today.

Should you buy stock in Fluor right now?

Before you buy stock in Fluor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fluor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $448,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,126!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.