Is This Overlooked EV Maker the Next High-Flying Tesla? Hint: There's Definite Upside.

Key Points

Polestar is unique in that European Volvo and Chinese Geely own significant stakes in the company.

Polestar may glean valuable insight with its connections and production in China.

The young EV maker is going on its largest product offensive in history.

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For consumers, the name Polestar (NASDAQ: PSNY) likely doesn't ring a bell. Even for investors, it's not exactly a household name. That gives savvy investors an opportunity, as the global transition to electric vehicles (EV) is very much global, even if Polestar doesn't yet sell in the U.S. market.

Here's a brief introduction to Polestar, what makes the automaker unique, and whether investors should consider the young EV maker when looking for the next high-flying EV stock.

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A brief introduction

Polestar is unique in a number of different ways. First, the company's story starts with motorsports -- not quite Ferrari, but intriguing nonetheless. The brand goes back to Swedish racing team roots founded in the 1990s, which later became Polestar Racing and, in 2015, was acquired by Volvo and turned into an electrified performance brand.

Another intriguing aspect of the company is that while it still maintains European backing, with Volvo still owning a stake in Polestar, it's now majority owned by Chinese automaker Geely. In fact, despite its European roots, Polestar primarily manufactures its EVs in China, with expanding production in the U.S. and South Korea.

The strategy is also unique in that it uses an "asset-light" approach by leveraging Volvo- and Geely-controlled facilities. Further, with Polestar's connection to Chinese automakers, it could find a treasure trove of insight into making advanced and more affordable EVs in the world's largest EV market.

So far, so good?

2025 was a record year for Polestar, for both good reasons and bad. On one hand, Polestar posted record retail sales, topping 60,000 vehicles for 34% growth compared to the prior year. That drove a higher 50% increase in revenue, which surpassed $3 billion.

On the other hand, Polestar's net loss widened to nearly $2.4 billion. In fairness, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved by nearly $300 million compared to the prior year, as the impact of $1.1 billion in impairment charges dinged its metrics.

The company also improved product and fixed costs while reducing head count to drive meaningful savings, improved its capital structure by raising capital and extending loan terms, and is on the cusp of its largest vehicle model offensive in its young history.

Polestar is a unique and intriguing young EV maker, but with low double-digit volume growth guidance for 2026, it has a very slim chance to ever match the acceleration of Tesla's scale in comparable years. Further, considering Polestar's presence in China, which is dealing with a brutal price war, cooling demand, and heading toward industry consolidation, savvy investors would be wise to let Polestar prove it has a clear path to bottom-line profits before considering it as a serious investment.

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Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ferrari and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.