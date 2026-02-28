Overlooked and Undervalued: Why Brighthouse Financial Deserves Attention

Key Points

Brighthouse Financial is a consumer-oriented life insurance company.

Aquarian Capital has agreed to buy Brighthouse Financial for $70 per share.

There are several types of investment situations that fall under the broad term "special situation." One of the most interesting is merger arbitrage. That's what Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) is offering investors, as it has agreed to be acquired at $70 per share. The opportunity lies in the fact that Brighthouse Financial's share price is still well below that figure.

What is merger arbitrage?

When a company agrees to be acquired, there is normally a premium paid above the current stock price. After the transaction is announced, the target company's stock price generally rises toward the agreed-upon price. However, there is often a slight gap between the market price and the agreed-upon price. Those practicing merger arbitrage buy the stock in the hope of making a short-term gain based on that difference.

When a merger is expected to close as planned, the difference between the market price and acquisition price is normally very small. When there are concerns about the merger being completed, however, the difference can be fairly large. Very infrequently, a stock's price will be above the agreed-upon price when Wall Street believes a better offer is likely to come along.

Brighthouse Financial has agreed to be purchased by Aquarian Capital for $70 per share. Brighthouse Financial shareholders have already approved the deal. However, Brighthouse Financial's stock price is hovering around $62, suggesting a potential gain of about 12% if the deal closes in 2026, as planned.

A 12% gain in a year is pretty good

Most investors expect roughly 10% annual gains from stocks, so the potential upside from buying Brighthouse Financial right now is pretty attractive. The problem, of course, is that the $70 price is only good if the acquisition goes through. And it still needs to get regulatory approval, which investors are clearly worried about.

As an investor, the big question mark is what happens if the acquisition falls through. In that case, Brighthouse Financial's stock is likely to fall back toward its level before the acquisition announcement. The stock traded hands at around $48 per share prior to the deal, so the downside would be material if the acquisition fell apart.

Although merger arbitrage opportunities are fairly low-risk special-situation events, they still come with risks. For more aggressive investors, Brighthouse Financial is probably worth a deep dive. However, more conservative types should probably stick to their normal investment approach, which is hopefully buying good companies and holding them for the long term.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

