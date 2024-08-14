Overlays are the Option You Need

Investors concerned about exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with options overlays limiting returns should consider the benefits these strategies offer. According to Tony Rochte, Morgan Stanley’s global head of ETFs, options serve as a hedge against significant losses, offering downside protection even if upside gains are capped.
This approach encourages investors to re-enter the broad-based equity market, reducing their exposure to fixed-income products. Alison Doyle, Nasdaq’s head of ETP listings, highlighted the growing popularity of active ETFs, with over 75% of all ETF launches in 2023 being active.
Among these, a significant portion included options-embedded strategies, providing additional risk management tools. This trend shows a shift from traditional fixed-income investments to risk assets.
Finsum: With stocks and bonds becoming more correlated, investors should consider outside strategies like overlays to hedge.
- ETFs
- volatility
- hedge
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.