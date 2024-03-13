Overcoming the #1 Sales Objection

How to Stop the Top Sales Objection in Its Tracks

A 30-year professional shares the story that changed his approach to life insurance sales and a script to overcome the top objection.

This week’s Stay Paid guest, Bill Thurman, is an author, an agency owner, and the CEO of Legacy Consultants. In his interview, he recounts a pivotal story of past regret that forged his unwavering commitment to protecting his clients’ futures, even when faced with relentless resistance.

While the details are best heard directly from his interview, the lesson is simple: life insurance is a lifesaving service, and convincing clients to secure the right policies is an obligation that all agents should commit to fulfilling.

Join us this week to discover:

The Babe Ruth Bucket book series: Hear about a system of training and education that moves beyond the basics to provide agents with motivation and rubber-hits-the-road coaching.

Hear about a system of training and education that moves beyond the basics to provide agents with motivation and rubber-hits-the-road coaching. The objection crusher: Learn a proven script to overcome the single objection that derails most sales conversations.

Learn a proven script to overcome the single objection that derails most sales conversations. The problem with most sales training: Explore why so many training “programs” often fall short in creating long-term success for agents and brokers.

We hope you enjoy this episode and act on the advice Luke offers at the end. We’d also appreciate it if you took a moment to leave us a 5-star review and comment on Apple Podcasts. (We read them on air!) Thanks for listening!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.