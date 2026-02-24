OverActive Media Corp Promotes Louis Zhang To CFO

(RTTNews) - OverActive Media Corp. (OAMCF, OAM.V), a Toronto-based esports and entertainment organization, on Tuesday promoted Louis Zhang from Interim Chief Financial Officer to Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Zhang has been overseeing the company's finance function during a transition period.

Zhang will continue to lead finance, accounting, treasury and capital markets activities, working closely with the executive leadership team and Board on long-term planning and execution.

On Monday, OverActive Media closed trading 4.35% lesser at CAD 0.2200 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

