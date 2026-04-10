Up Over 200% in 2026, What's Next for AI Stock Aehr Test Systems?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a small company in the semiconductor industry, has been indisputably one of the market’s best performers of 2026. During the year, AEHR is one of just five stocks in the Russell 3000 Index to deliver a return of more than 200%.

Understanding the scope of the Russell 3000 helps put this into perspective. The index measures the performance of the 3,000 largest U.S. stocks, representing around 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. Because of this, many consider the Russell 3000 to be the most comprehensive gauge of the U.S. stock market. This shows just how big a standout AEHR has been in 2026.

The company, which makes equipment to stress test the performance of semiconductors, has announced multiple deals throughout the year. And, despite posting mixed results in its latest earnings report, the stock surged by nearly 26% afterward. Let’s dive into what’s driving Aehr’s explosive gains and what investors should consider going forward.

Silicon Photonics Deal Boosts AEHR Stock

Notably, most of Aehr’s 2026 gain has come over less than two weeks. The stock started 2026 near $20, and, near the end of March, settled near $30. After that, shares more than doubled in value, eclipsing the $65 mark.

March 31 proved to be a significant catalyst, with shares shooting up more than 23%. That day, the company announced another key customer win.

The company said it has gained a new silicon photonics customer, which was ordering multiple of its FOX-XP systems. Aehr notes that this customer is “a global leader in networking products and solutions and a major supplier to the data center optical transceiver market.”

This is particularly interesting, as optical transceivers are critical components being rapidly adopted in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. As data centers look to process increasingly large amounts of information, optical transceivers are a critical technology that makes this possible. Companies like Coherent (NYSE: COHR) and Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE), which make optical transceivers, have seen their share prices soar over the recent past. For Aehr, the ability to get in on this growing market is a key win. Importantly, Aehr notes that follow-on orders are possible in 2026.

Furthermore, this customer is purchasing these systems for both engineering qualification and high-volume production. Typically, customers test (qualify) systems first before using them in large-scale production. However, this customer is doing both simultaneously. This signals confidence in Aehr’s technology and that the customer’s needs are urgent, adding weight to the idea that more orders could follow.

Aehr Looks Poised to See Significant Growth in Fiscal 2027

In its latest quarter, Aehr posted revenue of $10.3 million, falling below estimates of $10.85 million. On the other hand, the company's loss during the quarter of 5 cents was smaller than the 7 cents analysts expected.

The company reiterated its guidance of $25 million to $30 million in revenue during the second half of its fiscal year 2026 (FY2026). Aehr also maintained its guidance for an adjusted loss per share of between 9 cents and 5 cents. Note that Aehr just reported its Q3 FY2026 results, as its fiscal reporting period is multiple quarters ahead of the calendar year period.

However, the more compelling story for this company requires looking further out. Notably, during the quarter, Aehr recorded bookings of $37.2 million, over 3.5 times higher than its revenue. This strongly points to larger revenues ahead. The company now sees its second half FY2026 bookings coming in at the high end of its $60 million to $80 million range.

The company’s effective backlog also hit a record of $50.9 million, slightly above the high end of its FY2026 revenue guidance. This provides a significant layer of support for sales to move higher in FY2027.

AEHR Continues to Show It Is Not a Name to Ignore

Overall, Aehr keeps proving that it can win customers and orders. It has relationships in place with an AI-processor developer and silicon photonics developers, two technologies seeing strong and growing demand.

It is also in discussions with another AI processor supplier, multiple high-bandwidth memory companies, and a NAND flash supplier. These memory technologies are experiencing some of the fastest growth in the AI infrastructure market.

It's difficult to call the stock undervalued, as AEHR has a market capitalization above $2 billion, yet expects to generate up to just $50 million in sales during FY2026. However, the company does have strong growth potential ahead in the rapidly expanding AI market. With shares up so significantly, downside risk is palpable. However, given Aehr’s demonstrated success, it would not be overly surprising for the company to see future wins that drive shares higher.

Notably, analysts at Craig Hallum upgraded AEHR from a Hold to a Buy after the company’s latest earnings report. The firm set a $68 price target on the stock, a level which shares exceeded soon after.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.