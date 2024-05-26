Ovanti Limited Announces Proxy Voting Procedure

News & Insights

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Ovanti Limited has issued a proxy voting form for its upcoming General Meeting, requiring shareholders to submit their instructions by 10.00am (AEST) on the 25th of June, 2024, which is 48 hours before the meeting. Shareholders can appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf, with the option of specifying voting instructions for each resolution or allowing the proxy to vote at their discretion. The submission of proxy votes can be done online, by mail, in person, or via email or facsimile through Automic Registry Services.

