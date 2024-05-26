Ovanti Limited Announces Proxy Voting Procedure

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Ovanti Limited has issued a proxy voting form for its upcoming General Meeting, requiring shareholders to submit their instructions by 10.00am (AEST) on the 25th of June, 2024, which is 48 hours before the meeting. Shareholders can appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf, with the option of specifying voting instructions for each resolution or allowing the proxy to vote at their discretion. The submission of proxy votes can be done online, by mail, in person, or via email or facsimile through Automic Registry Services.

For further insights into AU:OVT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.