Outsized Gains: Factors That Determine Stock Outperformance

Investors are always looking for stocks that deliver robust gains, trying to squeeze the most out of their buck. Of course, finding big-time winners is much easier said than done, but investors can still deploy a basic framework that puts them on the path to reaping outsized gains.

But what drives market outperformance?

Let’s take a closer look at a few common traits among companies delivering outsized gains.

Sales Growth Remains Key

Sales growth is vital, as it’s the foundation of generating profits. Strong revenue generation allows companies to achieve scaling efficiencies, generate continuous shareholder value, and many other clear benefits.

A clear-cut example of this has been Nvidia NVDA over the last year, whose shares have soared on the back of rock-solid sales growth within its Data Center. Below is a chart illustrating NVDA’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Margins Are Critical

Margin performance reveals how efficiently a company operates, showing whether it’s extracting more profit from each dollar of sales. Expansion indicates that a company is operating more efficiently, with better cost controls and other operational processes driving improved financial health.

Over the last several years, we’ve seen many companies flex their pricing power, namely subscription services such as Netflix NFLX, without experiencing a notable drop in subscriptions. The result has been a nice boost across their margins, with shares climbing as a result.

Below is a chart illustrating NFLX’s margins on a quarterly basis. Please note that the chart tracks values on a trailing twelve-month basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Innovation Keeps You Ahead of the Competition

Innovation is crucial for a company to stay relevant, helping it maintain and expand its current market share. Nvidia is again a clear-cut example of this favorable development, whose innovation within artificial intelligence (AI) has launched shares and put it at the forefront of market headlines.

Earnings Estimates Drive Near-Term Performance

Favorable earnings estimate revisions are key for a stock to move higher, precisely where the Zacks Rank comes into play.

The Zacks Rank uses four factors related to earnings estimates to classify stocks into five groups, ranging from ‘Strong Buy’ to ‘Strong Sell.’ Importantly, it allows individual investors to take advantage of trends in earnings estimate revisions and benefit from the power of institutional investors.

The Zacks Rank can be seen in action below, capturing the bulk of the recent charge higher we’ve seen within Micron Technology MU. The stock became a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in roughly of August of last year, holding the rank since.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

All investors look to reap outsized gains.

When it comes to outperformance, several factors, including robust sales growth, margin expansion, innovation, and favorable earnings estimate revisions, are all contributing factors.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.