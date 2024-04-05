(Out)Performance Update

Running Oak's Efficient Growth portfolio has delivered precisely what we said it would. It has outperformed EVERY SINGLE benchmark and peer (that we follow), ytd. Efficient Growth has outperformed the S&P 500 by 4.46%, the S&P Equal Weight by 1.72%, and the Russell Mid Cap by 4.47%, gross of fees.*

Consistently Not Stupid

Running Oak's Efficient Growth strategy is a thoughtful, common sense, blatantly not stupid investment philosophy. The rules-based process that we employ is disciplined, repeatable, unemotional and designed to ensure that we are reliably and consistently not stupid on our (your) clients' behalf. It's a good time to be unemotional, intentional, and risk-focused.

The World Has Fundamentally Changed

Client portfolios probably need to do so, too.

NOTHING destroys value like owning overvalued companies when complacency dies and valuations revert to their long term means. That is the #1 value-add that Running Oak provides our clients - avoiding stocks that should go down and go down a lot. The average bear market lasts 9 to 14 months. If this is the beginning of a recession and related bear market, we are only a few days in. Any bear market bounce/short squeeze is an excellent opportunity to make a change.

Unrealized gains have led many to make suboptimal portfolio decisions, particularly with regard to risk. Don't avoid difficult decisions until it's too late, and there are no more unrealized gains to worry about.

Running Oak's goal is to maximize the exponential growth of clients' portfolios, while subjecting them to far less risk of loss. In other words, we aim to help your clients realize their dreams and avoid their nightmares.

If you appreciate critical thinking, math, common sense, and occasional sarcasm, we would love to speak with you. Please feel free to set up a time here: Schedule a call.

