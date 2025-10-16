OUTFRONT Partners With AWS to Modernize Out-of-Home Advertising

OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT recently announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to upgrade how out-of-home (OOH) advertising is planned and bought. The goal is to make the entire process — from planning and purchasing to measuring static and digital OOH inventory — faster and easier using artificial intelligence (AI).

This partnership will position OUTFRONT at the forefront of the digital transformation in OOH, fostering new opportunities and improving ways in which agencies and brands access, transact and measure media in more effective and smarter ways.

The purpose of this initiative is to connect OOH with digital and programmatic tools, thus bringing the category into a closer alignment with online, mobile and connected television.

OUTFRONT, AWS and MadConnect are joining forces to advance the OOH category, by combining OUTFRONT's scale, AWS' cloud and AI services, and MadConnect's expertise in AI and data. Through the standardization of OOH inventory for programmatic platforms and AI agents, the partnership aims to convert a traditionally manual channel into a digital, cloud-based marketplace, thereby enhancing efficiency, transparency and long-term growth.

By leveraging AWS' cloud infrastructure and AI services, along with MadConnect's Model Context Protocol-enabled agentic workflows, agencies will achieve enhanced efficiencies.

OUTFRONT has initiated conversations with essential clients, including the holding companies, regarding the integration of omnichannel strategies into their planning systems, with new updates to be disclosed as they are finalized.

OUT: In a Snapshot

The OOH advertising has been growing at a rapid pace and continues to increase its market share in comparison with other forms of media. Importantly, the cost of advertisement through this medium is also comparatively lower than other media.

Moreover, fragmentation across other advertising media and technological advancements in the OOH segment are aiding the shift to outdoor advertising. Therefore, OUTFRONT’s efforts to expand the OOH advertising platform bode well for long-term growth.

In the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 23.2% compared with the industry's growth of 2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

