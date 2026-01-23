Outfront Media Surges 40% in One Year, Then Gets Cut Loose Despite 'Exceptional Performance'

Key Points

GraniteShares sold 171,052 shares of Outfront Media; the estimated transaction size was $3.13 million based on quarterly average prices.

The transaction represented a 1.9% shift in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

The move marked a full exit from the holding.

On January 20, GraniteShares Advisors disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT), liquidating 171,052 shares in a transaction estimated at $3.13 million.

What happened

According to a January 20 SEC filing, GraniteShares Advisors reported selling all 171,052 shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter. The fund's reported position in the stock fell to zero by quarter-end, with the net position change also totaling $3.13 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $5.59 million (3.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $4.25 million (2.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:META: $3.80 million (2.3% of AUM)

NYSE:LLY: $3.08 million (1.9% of AUM)

NYSE:UAN: $2.88 million (1.7% of AUM)

As of January 20, shares of Outfront Media were priced at $24.61, up 40.1% over the past year and far outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 14% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.81 billion Net income (TTM) $124.20 million Dividend yield 4.8% Price (as of January 20) $24.61

Company snapshot

Outfront Media provides billboard, transit, and mobile advertising assets across North America, generating revenue primarily through outdoor advertising services.

The company operates a real estate investment trust (REIT) model, leasing advertising space to brands and agencies seeking to reach consumers in high-traffic locations.

It serves national and local advertisers targeting urban and commuter audiences seeking broad, out-of-home brand exposure.

Outfront Media is a leading North American out-of-home advertising company with a diverse portfolio of billboard and transit assets. The company leverages technology and strategic locations to deliver impactful advertising solutions for brands. Its scale and integrated platform provide a competitive advantage in connecting advertisers with mobile consumers.

What this transaction means for investors

With Outfront Media now out of GraniteShares’ reported holdings, the sale frees up capital inside a portfolio dominated by mega-cap growth names like Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta. Compared with those positions, Outfront had become a tactical exposure rather than a core holding.



That timing is notable because fundamentals have been moving the other way. In the third quarter, Outfront reported revenue of $467.5 million, up 3.5% year over year, while adjusted OIBDA climbed 17% to $137.2 million. Transit advertising was the standout, with segment revenue up nearly 24%, driven by an “exceptional performance” in New York City.



The stock’s 40% rally over the past year suggests much of that recovery is already priced in. For a fund that emphasizes liquidity and scale, reallocating toward larger, faster-growing holdings may simply offer a cleaner risk profile.



Ultimately, this move doesn’t signal that Outfront’s business is weakening. Instead, this looks like a rotation away from a cyclical, cash-generative REIT after a sharp rebound. Those still holding should focus less on near-term price moves and more on whether transit growth and steady cash flow can persist through the next cycle.

