Is OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is OUTFRONT Media (OUT). OUT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.35, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.97. Over the past year, OUT's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.70 and as low as 7.01, with a median of 9.47.

OUT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.93. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. OUT's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.02. OUT's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.95, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. OUT has a P/S ratio of 1.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.8.

Finally, we should also recognize that OUT has a P/CF ratio of 11.40. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. OUT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.61. Over the past 52 weeks, OUT's P/CF has been as high as 11.72 and as low as 5.17, with a median of 7.58.

Paramount Group (PGRE) may be another strong REIT and Equity Trust - Other stock to add to your shortlist. PGRE is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Paramount Group is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.90 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.27. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 15.97 and average PEG ratio of 2.02.

Over the last 12 months, PGRE's P/E has been as high as 18.08, as low as 6.34, with a median of 9.88, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.29, as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.28.

Paramount Group also has a P/B ratio of 0.35 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.85. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.41, as low as 0.21, with a median of 0.27.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that OUTFRONT Media and Paramount Group are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OUT and PGRE feels like a great value stock at the moment.

