OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Price Target Increased by 23.14% to 32.03

The average one-year price target for OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) has been revised to $32.03 / share. This is an increase of 23.14% from the prior estimate of $26.01 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.01% from the latest reported closing price of $25.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in OUTFRONT Media. This is an decrease of 267 owner(s) or 46.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUT is 0.28%, an increase of 22.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.39% to 179,398K shares. The put/call ratio of OUT is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 22,314K shares representing 12.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,828K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 34.78% over the last quarter.

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 8,914K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,219K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,916K shares , representing a decrease of 13.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 85.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,309K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,974K shares , representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 42.94% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,976K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,403K shares , representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 34.53% over the last quarter.

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