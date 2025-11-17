OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Price Target Increased by 16.85% to 23.46

The average one-year price target for OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) has been revised to $23.46 / share. This is an increase of 16.85% from the prior estimate of $20.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.25% from the latest reported closing price of $22.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in OUTFRONT Media. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUT is 0.24%, an increase of 10.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 228,772K shares. The put/call ratio of OUT is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 21,828K shares representing 13.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,899K shares , representing an increase of 36.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 73.42% over the last quarter.

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 8,914K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,314K shares , representing a decrease of 94.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 16.16% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,276K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,513K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 2.55% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 7,597K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,212K shares , representing an increase of 18.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 22.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,916K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,653K shares , representing a decrease of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 89.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.