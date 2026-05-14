OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Price Target Increased by 14.65% to 36.72

The average one-year price target for OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) has been revised to $36.72 / share. This is an increase of 14.65% from the prior estimate of $32.03 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.61% from the latest reported closing price of $32.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in OUTFRONT Media. This is an decrease of 196 owner(s) or 37.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUT is 0.27%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.67% to 202,063K shares. The put/call ratio of OUT is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 22,314K shares representing 12.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,828K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 34.78% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 16,520K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company.

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 8,914K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,942K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 4,649K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares , representing a decrease of 12.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 87.82% over the last quarter.

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