OUTFRONT Media Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OUT

In trading on Friday, shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.41, changing hands as low as $17.02 per share. OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OUT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OUT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.95 per share, with $19.9787 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.14.

