Outcrop Silver Appoints New CFO Robert Scott

Outcrop Gold Corp (TSE:OCG) has released an update.

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation has appointed Robert Scott as their new Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 25 years of expertise in accounting, corporate finance, and capital markets. Scott’s extensive experience in equity financing and cost-effective management is expected to strengthen the company’s financial foundation and support future growth. His appointment aligns with Outcrop Silver’s strategic goals, particularly in advancing their Santa Ana silver project in Colombia.

