OUT or PSA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector might want to consider either Outfront Media (OUT) or Public Storage (PSA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Outfront Media is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Public Storage has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that OUT is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

OUT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.85, while PSA has a forward P/E of 19. We also note that OUT has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PSA currently has a PEG ratio of 5.29.

Another notable valuation metric for OUT is its P/B ratio of 5.04. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PSA has a P/B of 10.38.

Based on these metrics and many more, OUT holds a Value grade of B, while PSA has a Value grade of D.

OUT has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than PSA, so it seems like value investors will conclude that OUT is the superior option right now.

