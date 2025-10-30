Ouster's International Expansion: A Strategic Lever for Growth?

Ouster Inc. OUST has identified international expansion as an important element of its strategy to increase revenue and achieve profitability. Ouster aims to capture a larger share of the rapidly growing global lidar and smart infrastructure market through focused international expansion. Its diversified portfolio—spanning automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure applications—targets a total addressable market where non-U.S. spending is substantial. The company already operates across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), serving more than 450 customers in nearly 50 countries.



According to CEO Angus Pacala, “our international expansion is core to continuing to provide exceptional delivery and support in every region we operate.” Thus, Ouster intends to expand its presence in these regions over time, including through distribution partnerships.



The company’s global exposure includes major partnerships such as Komatsu, which integrates Ouster’s lidar sensors into autonomous mining equipment, LASE PeCo, which uses Ouster technology for smart city and retail analytics in Europe, among others. Expanding internationally not only broadens revenue opportunities but also drives economies of scale, reduces customer concentration risks and enhances profitability through higher-margin software and analytics offerings like BlueCity and Gemini.



International expansion is not just a growth driver but a strategic lever for Ouster. Strengthening its global footprint and executing software-driven partnerships will enable the company to evolve from a hardware-focused manufacturer into a leading, globally diversified lidar technology and solutions provider.

What About Peers?

Just like Ouster, international exposure is a strategic growth lever for Aeva Technologies AEVA and Luminar Technologies LAZR. It helps scale revenues, unlock economies of scale and operations, diversify end-markets and tap automotive OEM programs.



Aeva has operations in Europe, Asia and Oceania. In July 2025, Aeva inked a strategic collaboration with LG Innotek, where the latter will invest $50 million to expand into new markets like consumer electronics and robotics.



Luminar operates a manufacturing and commercial footprint in the United States, Mexico, Thailand and China. Luminar is working closely with OEMs and other collaborators outside the United States to expand international operations.

OUST’s Price Performance

Shares of OUST have gained 183.6% year to date, underperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OUST’s Expensive Valuation

OUST trades at a price-to-sales multiple of 10.17, higher than the industry average of 2.07.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates for OUST Witness No Movement

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OUST’s third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2025 EPS has witnessed no movement over the past 30 days. The same holds true for 2025 and 2026 estimates.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for OUST’s 2025 and 2026 revenues and EPS indicate year-over-year increases.



OUST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.