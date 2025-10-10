Is Ouster Well-Poised to Capture the $19B Smart Infrastructure Market?

Ouster Inc. OUST has identified a $19 billion opportunity in the smart infrastructure LiDAR market across segments such as intelligent transportation systems, perimeter security and crowd analytics. Its customers include federal, state and local governments, as well as private commercial businesses that are engaged in monitoring and analyzing human and vehicle movements for the purpose of providing building security and improving roadway safety and efficiency.



With shifts toward enhanced safety and autonomy, LiDAR is becoming a critical technology. Ouster is well-positioned to benefit from this. Its expansion into software solutions further strengthens its position in the smart infrastructure sector. The BlueCity platform, a Gemini-powered solution that combines lidar sensors with advanced perception software, offers a comprehensive package for infrastructure monitoring and management. On its lastearnings call Ouster mentioned having signed three exclusive partnerships to bring BlueCity to major markets such as Texas, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania. The BlueCity partnership network now spans 39 states.



Ouster stated that it has converted a pilot program with a Fortune 500 technology company into a multimillion-dollar global deployment. Ouster will install OSDome sensors in its retail locations across the globe to provide powerful analytics while ensuring personal privacy. Spanning over 500 locations in more than 24 countries, management sees tremendous potential for future growth.



Ouster's advanced lidar technology, coupled with its strategic software, will play a pivotal role in the evolution of smart infrastructure and is poised to tap opportunities in this rapidly growing market with significant long-term potential.

What About OUST’s Competitors?

Aeva Technologies AEVA has direct exposure to smart technology. It has launched a 4D LiDAR product — Atlas Orion — targeting smart infrastructure, traffic management and security applications. Aeva has strengthened its position in intelligent transportation and next-generation urban infrastructure solutions.



Luminar Technologies LAZR primarily focuses on automotive safety, autonomous driving, ADAS, and vehicle perception software, with limited direct exposure to smart technology. Gradually, Luminar is expanding into smart mobility, using AI and data platforms to support intelligent urban infrastructure and contribute to the development of smarter transportation ecosystems.

OUST’s Price Performance

Shares of OUST have gained 148.5% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OUST’s Expensive Valuation

OUST is currently expensive. It is trading at a price-to-sales multiple of 9.21, higher than the industry average of 2.07. OUST has a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates for OUST Witness Northward Movement

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OUST’s third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2025 EPS did not witness any movement over the past 60 days. The same for full-year 2025 and 2026 has moved north in the same period.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for OUST’s 2025 and 2026 revenues and earnings indicate year-over-year increases.



OUST currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.