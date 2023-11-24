Our 5 Top Debit Cards for Kids & Teens

In today's fast-evolving financial landscape, one of the most effective tools for teaching kids and teens about money management is a new take on an old relic: the debit card.

The Tea: For years, families' only choice was plain, no-feature debit cards from regular banks. But the past few years have ushered in the rise of debit cards for kids and teens: products specifically designed for minors' unique needs.

These cards are much more than the no-frills plastic you associate with your bank account. Instead, they're keys that unlock essential lessons in budgeting, saving, and the real-world consequences of spending—and some even bolt on investing for good measure.

For parents eager to steer their children towards sound financial decisions, these specialized debit cards for kids and teens can be invaluable, practical, hands-on learning tools.

The Take: If you visit us at WealthUp, you can check out our full lists of the best debit cards for kids, and the best debit cards for teens. But right now, we're going to introduce you to five of the best options available for any kid under age 18. From setting spending limits to offering real-time notifications and educational resources, these cards strike a balance between parental control and youthful independence.

Fidelity Youth™ Account (Best for Teen Investing)

Price: No account fees, no account minimum, no trading commissions*

No account fees, no account minimum, no trading commissions* Promotion: Teens get $50¹ on Fidelity® when they download the Fidelity Youth™ app and activate their Youth Account; parents get $100 when they fund a new account

Learning early about saving, spending and investing can pay off big when you start on the right foot. And one tool that can help your teen get that jump is the Fidelity Youth™ Account—an account owned by teens 13 to 17 that's designed to help them start their money journey. They can start investing by buying most U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and Fidelity mutual funds for as little as $1!⁴

Your teen will also get a free debit card with no subscription fees, no account fees³, no minimum balances, and no domestic ATM fees⁵. And they can use this free debit card to manage their cash and spend it whenever they need.

And as for building smart money habits? You and your teen can access your account through the Fidelity Youth™ app, which has a dedicated Learn tab packed with materials developed specifically to help teens develop good financial habits. Not only will Fidelity's interactive lessons, videos, articles, tools, and calculators accelerate their learning—but for every level they complete, reward dollars will be deposited into their account to use however they want.

Greenlight (Best for Parental Controls)

Price: Free 1-month trial. Core: $4.99/mo. Max: $9.98/mo. Infinity: $14.98/mo. (All plans include cards for up to 5 children)

Greenlight is a feature-rich kids' debit card that gives children and teens the tools they need to build their money knowhow … and gives parents the peace of mind they need until their kids pick up those financial best practices.

Greenlight lets you transfer money onto the card, which your kid can then use to pay for expenses at approved locations. Does your teen need more money? Through Greenlight, they can take a photo of their planned purchase, and you can approve it to send that extra cash to the account.

Kids get access to a wide variety of tools, including an investment account where they can buy stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), monthly savings rewards, even parent-paid interest.

Parents, meanwhile, get what we consider to be best-in-class controls. You can receive real-time spending notifications, control how much your kids can spend, and turn your child's card off and on with the press of a button. Parents can even limit kids from using their cards at specific retailers, restaurants, and other merchants.

Copper (Best for Teen Independence)

Price: 30 days free. Copper $4.95/mo., Copper + Invest: $7.95/mo.

Copper Banking teaches your teen how to make smart financial decisions by providing financial tools, as well as a platform where parents and their children can connect.

With the Copper app, you get easy snapshots of your accounts. And the Copper Debit Card makes it easy to shop in-store or online, including with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Copper, which is geared toward teens but available to any minor age 6 or older, provides teens with spending and saving features, access to 55,000-plus fee-free ATMs, engaging advice from a team of financial literacy experts, and—with the Copper + Invest tier—the ability to start investing (with as little as $1) in automatically curated smart portfolios. Parents can monitor their teen's spending. And both teens and parents alike can easily send and receive money.

GoHenry (Best for Customer Service)

Price: 1 month free. Individual: $4.99/child/mo. Family: $9.98/mo. for up to 4 children

GoHenry is a financial solution for minors that includes an app, prepaid debit cards, and even financial lessons. Parents are given an online account that's linked to, and allows them to oversee and manage, individual accounts for each of their teens via both the GoHenry app and the online account portal.

Teens can only spend whatever money is available on the card, so parents don't need to worry about their kids incurring costly overdraft fees or accruing debt. Parents can set up events such as automatic weekly allowance transfers into your teenagers' accounts, real-time spending alerts, and one-off or weekly spending limits. You can also keep your teens' spending in check by choosing the stores where your teens can shop, and even blocking/unblocking the card as needed.

Where GoHenry really shines is customer service. The app offers 7-day-a-week phone support, email support, and social media engagements. GoHenry has no minimum age requirements but recommends starting at age 6 or older.

Step (Best for Building Credit)

The last card we'll talk about is the Step Visa Card, which is technically not a debit card. It's a secured credit card. But we view this as a "hybrid" that every parent should consider because it combines debit card-like functions with the features of a Visa credit card.

The biggest pro of Step is that it can build your teen's credit history. With this free, optional feature, Step reports your teen's past two years' worth of card-use information to the credit bureaus as soon as they turn 18. That can greatly improve their chances of starting adult life with a better credit score than they otherwise would've received.

But again, it acts like a debit card. Parents add money to the account, and teens can't spend any money they don't have. You can choose between a Parent Managed Account (physical card only) or a regular Step Account (physical and virtual card). But in both cases, the Step cards are usable wherever Visa is accepted, and the physical card can be used to withdraw money from 30,000 ATMs for free.

Step also comes with great savings tools, including annual interest with a qualifying direct deposit, as well as round-ups.

