OTTER TAIL CORP Bottom Line Falls In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - OTTER TAIL CORP (OTTR) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $78.29 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $85.48 million, or $2.03 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $325.56 million from $338.03 million last year.

OTTER TAIL CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $78.29 Mln. vs. $85.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $2.03 last year. -Revenue: $325.56 Mln vs. $338.03 Mln last year.

The company increases FY25 diluted earnings per share guidance to a range of $6.32 to $6.62 from $6.06 to $6.46.

