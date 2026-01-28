Otis Worldwide Corp Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $374 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $337 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Otis Worldwide Corp reported adjusted earnings of $404 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $3.796 billion from $3.675 billion last year.

Otis Worldwide Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $374 Mln. vs. $337 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $3.796 Bln vs. $3.675 Bln last year.

