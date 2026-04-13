Otis Worldwide To Buy Majority Stake In WeMaintain

(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS), a maker of elevators, escalators, and others, said on Monday that it will buy a majority stake in WeMaintain, a service provider for the elevator and escalator industry.

"The investment reflects Otis' continued focus on advancing service and service technology to deliver the best possible solutions for customers," the acquirer said.

Otis and WeMaintain will operate as separate companies, and WeMaintain will continue to offer its agnostic IoT and AI-based solutions.

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