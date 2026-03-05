Otis Worldwide Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OTIS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.05, changing hands as low as $90.30 per share. Otis Worldwide Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OTIS's low point in its 52 week range is $84.0025 per share, with $106.8284 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.45. The OTIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

