Otis Worldwide Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OTIS

Looking at the chart above, OTIS's low point in its 52 week range is $84.0025 per share, with $106.8284 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.45. The OTIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Cheap Healthcare Shares
AMPL YTD Return
Institutional Holders of MGX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.