Otis To Supply 265 Prime Elevators For Mountain View's Egypt Residential Projects

September 08, 2025 — 05:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS) announced on Monday that it will supply and install 265 Otis Gen2 Prime elevator systems across several Mountain View Real Estate Development residential projects in Egypt, like the Mountain View 1.1 extension in New Cairo, Mountain View iCity in New Cairo, and iCity in 6th of October City.

The American elevator and escalator manufacturer said that it will install elevators ranging from four to seven stops, each of which is designed with high-quality stainless steel finishes on the automatic doors and cabins, thus offering a sleek, modern aesthetic, which will enhance the complete building design.

Commenting on the deal, Gabriele Agostini, Otis Managing Director for Egypt, said, "Our advanced elevator solutions will complement Mountain View's sustainable, futuristic vision. We're delighted Mountain View has chosen Otis Gen2 elevator systems for their technology-rich, energy efficient and space-saving design to support these residential and mixed-use projects and to help shape Egypt's real estate landscape."

On the NYSE, OTIS ended Friday's trading at $87.00, up 0.58 percent.

Stocks mentioned

