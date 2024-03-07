OTIS Secures Major Modernization Contract for Burj Khalifa

Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS, a global leader in elevator and escalator manufacturing, secured a significant contract with Emaar Properties to modernize 34 elevators and eight escalators in the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. This contract also includes servicing all units for an additional decade.



Since the installation of the first elevators and escalators in 2010, Otis has been a trusted partner for Emaar Properties, ensuring safe and efficient vertical mobility within the 828-meter-tall structure. The company's expertise has been instrumental in maintaining smooth operations for the supertall building, which features over 160 stories and attracts millions of visitors annually.



The Burj Khalifa's original elevators, installed by Otis, include double-deck units capable of speeds up to 10 meters per second, swiftly transporting passengers to the observation deck on the 124th and 125th floors in just 60 seconds.



Otis' Elevator Management System (EMS Panorama) played a crucial role in monitoring the performance of the building's elevators and escalators. With the upcoming modernization, a new and improved version of EMS Panorama will offer real-time remote-control capabilities, enhancing operational efficiency and passenger experience by minimizing wait times and optimizing travel.



Leveraging its vast experience from modernizing other iconic landmarks worldwide, such as the Empire State Building in the USA and Egee Tower in Paris, Otis aims to execute the Burj Khalifa project seamlessly, ensuring minimal disruption for occupants and visitors alike.



Having been part of the UAE for over 50 years, Otis continues to contribute to the region's infrastructure development, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and excellence in vertical transportation.

Shares of Otis have gained 14.8% over the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry’s 32.9% rise. Although shares of Otis have underperformed in the industry, the company’s focus on product innovation and business expansion initiatives are expected to drive the company further.





The company maintained its research and development (R&D) investment in 2023 as well, investing $144 million and 1% of net sales. It invested $150 million in 2022 and $159 million in 2021, particularly for R&D. Otis also invested about $57 million in digital and strategic initiatives in 2023. Otis connects global R&D efforts through an operating model that sets global and local priorities based on customer and segment needs.

Otis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



