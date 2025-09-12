OTG Acquisition Corp. I Prices $200 Mln IPO

(RTTNews) - OTG Acquisition Corp. I Unit (OTGAU), a public acquisition vehicle, priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10 per unit. The offering is expected to close on September 15.

The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker "OTGAU" on September 12.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Once the securities separate, the Class A shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols "OTGA" and "OTGAW," respectively.

The underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units to cover over-allotments.

