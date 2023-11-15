OTEX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.98, changing hands as high as $38.43 per share. Open Text Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OTEX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.51 per share, with $43.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.39.
