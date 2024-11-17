News & Insights

Stocks

Otello Corporation Boosts Share Buyback Program

November 17, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Otello Corporation ASA has been actively purchasing shares under its buyback program, acquiring 24,101 shares between 11 and 15 November 2024 at an average price of NOK 7.86. Since the program’s inception, the company has bought a total of 2,905,233 shares, with a cap set at NOK 15 per share for a maximum of 4,554,986 shares. This strategic move is supported by authorization from the company’s annual general meeting.

For further insights into GB:0FI5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.