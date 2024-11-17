Otello Corporation Boosts Share Buyback Program

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Otello Corporation ASA has been actively purchasing shares under its buyback program, acquiring 24,101 shares between 11 and 15 November 2024 at an average price of NOK 7.86. Since the program’s inception, the company has bought a total of 2,905,233 shares, with a cap set at NOK 15 per share for a maximum of 4,554,986 shares. This strategic move is supported by authorization from the company’s annual general meeting.

