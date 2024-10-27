Otello Corporation Advances Share Buyback Program

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Otello Corporation ASA continues its share buyback program, acquiring 64,200 shares between October 21 and October 25, 2024, at an average price of NOK 7.92. Since the program’s inception, Otello has repurchased a total of 2,785,832 shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value by utilizing its authorized buyback capacity.

