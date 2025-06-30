Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. Announces $5 Million Registered Direct Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares

Ostin Technology Group announces a $5 million direct offering of 41.67 million Class A shares to an institutional investor.

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. has announced a definitive agreement for a registered direct offering to sell 41,666,667 Class A ordinary shares to a single institutional investor at a price of $0.12 per share, with gross proceeds estimated to be about $5 million. The transaction is expected to close around July 1, 2025, pending customary closing conditions. This offering is made under a previously filed shelf registration statement with the SEC. Univest Securities, LLC is the placement agent for the offering. The company, founded in 2010, specializes in designing and manufacturing display modules and polarizers for various applications, including consumer electronics and automotive displays. Investors are cautioned that future results may differ from expectations expressed in forward-looking statements.

The Company is raising approximately $5 million in gross proceeds through a registered direct offering, which can enhance its financial stability and growth potential.

The offering involves a substantial number of shares (41,666,667), indicating investor interest and potential confidence in the Company's prospects.

The transaction is expected to close soon (on or about July 1, 2025), allowing the Company to quickly utilize the funds for operational or strategic initiatives.

The offering is being conducted under an effective shelf registration statement, ensuring regulatory compliance and a streamlined process for capital raising.

The offering price of $0.12 per share may suggest issues with the company's valuation, potentially indicating distress or a lack of investor confidence.

The reliance on a single institutional investor for the purchase of a large block of shares could raise concerns about liquidity and dependence on one source for capital.

The press release emphasizes the forward-looking statements with warnings about potential discrepancies between expectations and actual results, which could indicate underlying uncertainties in the company's future performance.

What is the purpose of Ostin Technology Group's recent offering?

Ostin Technology Group aimed to raise approximately $5 million through the sale of Class A ordinary shares to a single institutional investor.

When is the transaction expected to close?

The transaction is expected to close on or about July 1, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

Who is acting as the placement agent for the offering?

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the registered direct offering.

Where can I find the final prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov once filed by the Company.

What products does Ostin Technology Group specialize in?

Ostin Technology Group specializes in display modules and polarizers, primarily for consumer electronics and automotive displays.

$OST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $OST stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,490 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,993

UBS GROUP AG removed 37 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99

Nanjing, China, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: OST), a leading supplier of display modules and polarizers based in China today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 41,666,667 of the Company’s Class A ordinary share, par value $0.001 per share (the “Shares”) (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $0.12 per share in a registered direct offering. The purchase price for the pre-funded warrants is identical to the purchase price for Shares, less the exercise price of $0.001 per share.





The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of this offering are expected to be approximately $5 million. The transaction is expected to close on or about July 1, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent.





The registered direct offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-279177) previously filed by the Company and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 28, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at



http://www.sec.gov



. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at



info@univest.us



, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus will be filed by the Company and, upon filing, can be obtained at the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.







About Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.







Founded in 2010, the Company is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The Company designs, develops, and manufactures TFT-LCD display modules in a wide range of sizes and customized sizes which are mainly used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays, and automotive displays. The Company also manufactures polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.





For more information, please visit



http://ostin-technology.com/index.html









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







For more information, please contact:







Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.







ir@austinelec.com





