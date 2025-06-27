Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. Addresses Market Activity and Stock Price Fluctuations

Ostin Technology Group addresses recent stock price fluctuations, affirming no undisclosed material matters and advising investor caution.

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd., a Chinese supplier of display modules and polarizers, addressed the recent unusual stock price fluctuations on June 26, 2025, stating that it is unaware of any undisclosed material matters that could explain the changes. The Company advised investors to rely on official statements and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for accurate information, indicating that it will not make further comments on the situation. Founded in 2010, Ostin specializes in manufacturing a variety of TFT-LCD display modules and polarizers for consumer electronics and other applications. In addition, the press release includes a caution about forward-looking statements and the risks associated with them, advising investors to consider uncertainties that could affect the Company’s future performance.

Potential Positives

The company reassured investors that there are no undisclosed material matters, which may stabilize market confidence.

Ostin Technology Group has clarified its commitment to transparency by advising stakeholders to rely on official SEC filings and statements.

The company's established foundation since 2010 as a supplier of display modules and polarizers positions it as a viable player in a niche market.

Potential Negatives

The Company acknowledges abnormal stock price fluctuations but cannot identify specific reasons, which may indicate underlying issues impacting investor confidence.



The lack of undisclosed material matters raises concerns about transparency and the potential for undisclosed risks affecting the Company's performance.



The caution against relying on statements outside of SEC filings may suggest a lack of confidence in the company's communication or could reflect a reactive approach to market volatility.

FAQ

What triggered the stock price fluctuations on June 26?

The Company is not aware of specific reasons for the abnormal stock price fluctuations on June 26.

Is Ostin Technology Group planning to make further statements?

The Company does not intend to make further statements regarding the recent market activity.

What does Ostin Technology Group specialize in?

The Company specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of display modules and polarizers.

Where can I find more information about Ostin Technology Group?

More information is available on the Company’s website at http://ostin-technology.com/index.html.

What are forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements involve predictions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

$OST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $OST stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,490 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,993

UBS GROUP AG removed 37 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99

Nanjing, China, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: OST), a leading supplier of display modules and polarizers based in China, issued the following statement in response to the market activity on June 26:





The Company does not have any undisclosed material matters, nor is it aware of the specific reasons for the abnormal stock price fluctuations on June 26. However, we must caution investors and all other persons to rely solely on statements and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued by the Company itself or its authorized representatives. The Company does not intend to make further statements regarding this matter.





About Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.





Founded in 2010, the Company is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The Company designs, develops, and manufactures TFT-LCD display modules in a wide range of sizes and customized sizes which are mainly used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays, and automotive displays. The Company also manufactures polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.





For more information, please visit



http://ostin-technology.com/index.html







Forward-Looking Statement





This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s forecast on market trends; the Company’s future business development; the demand for and market acceptance for new products; expectation to receive customer orders for new products; the anticipated timing for the marketing and sales of new products; changes in technology; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled professionals; client concentration; and general economic conditions affecting the Company’s industry and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.





For more information, please contact:





Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.







ir@austinelec.com







Investor Relations:





Janice Wang





Wealth Financial Services LLC





Phone: +1 628 283 9214





Email:



services@wealthfsllc.com





