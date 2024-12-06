Osisko Metals Expands Gaspé Copper Claims

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSE:OM) has released an update.
Osisko Metals Incorporated has expanded its interests in the Gaspé Copper Project by acquiring 199 additional claims, which include exploration targets and potential storage areas. The company issued 5 million common shares and granted a 2% net smelter return royalty in exchange for these claims. This move aligns with Osisko Metals’ strategy to enhance its resource base in the critical metals sector, focusing on copper and zinc.
