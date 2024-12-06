News & Insights

Stocks

Osisko Metals Expands Gaspé Copper Claims

December 06, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSE:OM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Osisko Metals Incorporated has expanded its interests in the Gaspé Copper Project by acquiring 199 additional claims, which include exploration targets and potential storage areas. The company issued 5 million common shares and granted a 2% net smelter return royalty in exchange for these claims. This move aligns with Osisko Metals’ strategy to enhance its resource base in the critical metals sector, focusing on copper and zinc.

For further insights into TSE:OM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.