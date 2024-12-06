Osisko Metals Expands Gaspé Copper Claims

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSE:OM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Osisko Metals Incorporated has expanded its interests in the Gaspé Copper Project by acquiring 199 additional claims, which include exploration targets and potential storage areas. The company issued 5 million common shares and granted a 2% net smelter return royalty in exchange for these claims. This move aligns with Osisko Metals’ strategy to enhance its resource base in the critical metals sector, focusing on copper and zinc.

For further insights into TSE:OM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.