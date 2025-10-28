Osisko Development (ODV) Price Target Increased by 12.51% to 5.11

The average one-year price target for Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) has been revised to $5.11 / share. This is an increase of 12.51% from the prior estimate of $4.55 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.34 to a high of $6.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.20% from the latest reported closing price of $2.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Osisko Development. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 27.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODV is 0.14%, an increase of 14.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.96% to 32,365K shares. The put/call ratio of ODV is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Condire Management holds 12,552K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 3,916K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581K shares , representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODV by 24.25% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 2,830K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,542K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mason Hill Advisors holds 1,606K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

