OSIS Gains From Robust Demand, Faces Margin and Timing Headwinds

OSI Systems OSIS sits at an interesting crossroads. The company is working through a Mexico program transition, yet demand indicators remain strong and management expects cash collection to improve as receivables convert into cash. At the same time, results can swing quarter to quarter based on procurement cycles, logistics constraints and product mix. That mix of visibility and variability is central to the near-term decision.



On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, OSI Systems shares have dropped 16.3% underperforming peers, including L3Harris Technologies LHX and Teledyne Technologies TDY but outperforming Leidos Holdings LDOS. YTD, shares of L3Harris and Teledyne have returned 3.4% and 21%, respectively, while Leidos fell 31.1%.

OSIS Stock’s Price Performance



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OSI Systems Backlog and Bookings Support Visibility

Demand support is hard to ignore. OSI Systems ended fiscal third-quarter 2026 with backlog of about $1.9 billion and posted a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3 times, signaling orders outpaced revenue in the period. That backlog provides a stronger visibility cushion as the Mexico Security program revenue steps down. Even with a record backlog, timing still matters because procurement decisions, project schedules and logistics can move revenue and margin recognition between quarters.



Excluding Mexico contracts in both periods, Security revenues increased 25% year over year in fiscal third-quarter 2026, supported by services, aviation products and RF-engineered solutions. Services are an important building block because they can be less dependent on large equipment cycles. In fiscal third-quarter 2026, services revenue rose to $108 million from $103 million, and year-to-date services were higher through March 2026 versus the prior-year period.



RF-engineered solutions add a longer runway. RF revenue was about $38 million in fiscal third-quarter 2026, and bookings included a homeland defense Undefinitized Contract Action with a not-to-exceed value of about $235 million for an over-the-horizon radar transmit subsystem, adding multi-year visibility.

OSIS Cash Collection Is a Potential Catalyst

Cash collection is one of the most practical swing factors in the story. Operating cash flow was about $14 million in fiscal third-quarter 2026, a figure shaped by limited collections tied to Mexico receivables during the quarter.



Shortly after quarter end, OSI Systems collected about $74 million on its largest Mexico receivable. Management expects additional collections in fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 and into fiscal 2027, which could lift cash generation as working capital normalizes.

OSI Systems Balance Sheet Flexibility Matters

The balance sheet provides room to maneuver if cash collections continue to come through. OSIS had $345 million in cash as of March 31, 2026, and net leverage of about 2.2x under its credit agreement.



That flexibility matters because incremental cash inflows can be deployed in several directions. Management has linked the setup to potential debt reduction, selective acquisitions, and funding elevated Security research and development as it works to extend platform capabilities and improve service and software attach rates.

Risks That Can Break OSIS Near-Term Prospects

However, the downside case is not abstract. Consolidated gross margin was 33% in fiscal third-quarter 2026, slightly below the prior year, as product and service mix shifts can pressure margins even when services contribute more. OSIS management has also cautioned that margins can fluctuate with mix, volume, supply chain costs, foreign exchange and tariffs, which can translate into quarterly earnings variability.



Timing risk is another pressure point. The company cited a Department of Homeland Security shutdown as a factor that delayed U.S. order activity in fiscal third-quarter 2026, and it flagged Middle East-related logistics constraints and travel restrictions as potential drivers of program delays.



Healthcare adds an additional variable. Fiscal third-quarter 2026 Healthcare revenue declined to $40.7 million from $43.7 million a year ago, and segment non-GAAP operating margin fell to 1.3% from 5.1%, reflecting sensitivity to order timing and the impact of volume swings on profitability.

The company reiterated fiscal 2026 guidance for revenues of $1.825 billion to $1.867 billion and adjusted earnings of $10.30 to $10.55 per share. Management said near-term bookings and fourth-quarter revenues could be affected by government procurement timing and conflicts in the Middle East.

OSI Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

OSI Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OSI Systems, Inc. Quote

OSIS Shares are Overvalued

Meanwhile, a Value Score of C suggests OSIS shares are overvalued currently. OSI Systems is trading at about 1.83x forward 12-month sales lower than Leidos’ 0.85X.

Valuation: OSIS vs. LDOS



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However, OSI Systems shares are trading higher than L3Harris’ 2.33X and Teledyne’s 4.36X.

Valuation: OSIS vs. LHX



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Valuation: OSIS vs. TDY



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Conclusion

OSI Systems’ prospects depends on the possibility of backlog converting into revenues smoothly over the next few quarters, rather than arriving in lumpy bursts. It is also worth watching whether services growth stays consistent, and whether RF program funding and milestones progress in a steady cadence, given the multi-year nature of recent defense work. Moreover, a stretched valuation is a concern for investors.



OSI Systems currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.