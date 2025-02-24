News & Insights

OSI Systems Secures $32 Mln International Order For Long-Range RF Systems

February 24, 2025 — 09:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Monday announced securing an international order worth approximately $32 million by its Security division to deliver radio frequency-based critical systems designed for long-range secure communications.

The company will also assist with systems integration and deployment as part of the program.

