OSI Systems Secures $32 Mln International Order For Long-Range RF Systems

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Monday announced securing an international order worth approximately $32 million by its Security division to deliver radio frequency-based critical systems designed for long-range secure communications.

The company will also assist with systems integration and deployment as part of the program.

OSIS is currently trading premarket at $202.27 on the Nasdaq.

