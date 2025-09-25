OSI Systems Secures $23 Mln Order For Non-Intrusive Inspection Systems

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday announced that its Security division received an order worth approximately $23 million from a customer to support the deployment of the company's non-intrusive inspection (NII) systems at cargo and vehicle border checkpoints.

OSI Systems' President and CEO, Ajay Mehra, commented, "We are honored to receive this award and deepen the collaboration with our customer in strengthening cargo checkpoint security. We have a shared commitment to enhance border security infrastructure and deploy innovative solutions that meet mission needs."

