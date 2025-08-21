OSI Systems Guides FY26 Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance range for the full-year 2026, above analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.11 to $10.39 per share on revenues between $1.805 billion and $1.850 billion.

On average, six analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.04 per share on revenue grown of 5.12 percent to $1.79 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

