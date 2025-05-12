Markets
OSI Systems Bags $7 Mln Order To Supply Med Tech Components

May 12, 2025 — 09:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), an electronic components maker, said on Monday that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has bagged an order of around $7 million to supply essential components for a leading healthcare innovator specializing in patient diagnostic and care applications.

Ajay Mehra, OSI Systems' Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are thrilled to capture this order from this long-term customer and look forward to supporting their leading medical solutions."

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
