OSI Systems Bags $34 Mln Contract

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), a maker of security and inspection systems, said on Thursday that its security division has bagged a contract of around $34 million from an international customer.

OSI Systems will deploy multiple units of its Z Portal high-throughput inspection system for screening trucks and cargo, as well as its CarView InLane Portal for scanning passenger vehicles.

Under the terms, the company will also provide civil works, training, and multi-year service and maintenance support to the customer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.