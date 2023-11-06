Oshkosh Receives $208 Mln Order For JLTV

(RTTNews) - Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) announced on Monday that its subsidiary, Oshkosh Defense, LLC, has received an order worth $208 million from the U.S. Army Contracting Command - Detroit Arsenal.

The order is for Oshkosh Defense Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV), trailers (JLTV-T), and associated packaged and installed kits for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force.

The JLTV has been designed to replace the aging up-armored HMMWV fleet with a vehicle that provides better protection, mobility, and a greater payload capacity.

It can accommodate more than 100 different mission package configurations, including weapon systems, protection kits, communications, and other critical equipment, without sacrificing mobility, protection, or transportability.

The company plans to produce JLTVs in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025, and the Oshkosh Defense Aftermarket team will continue to provide maintenance and support for the Oshkosh-built JLTVs for years to come.

The company has also revealed that it has secured JLTV orders or commitments from eight international customers. Additionally, it plans to continue offering the Oshkosh JLTV through Direct Commercial Sales (DCS).

