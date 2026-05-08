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Oshkosh Maintains FY26 Outlook; Shares Down 6.8% - Update

May 08, 2026 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) maintained its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings of $10.90 per share and its adjusted earnings of $11.50 per share on net sales of approximately $11.0 billion.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Common Stock, payable on June 9, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2026.

In Friday's pre-market trading, OSK is trading on the NYSE at $142.90, down $10.46 or 6.82 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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