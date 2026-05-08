Oshkosh Maintains FY26 Outlook; Shares Down 6.8% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) maintained its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings of $10.90 per share and its adjusted earnings of $11.50 per share on net sales of approximately $11.0 billion.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Common Stock, payable on June 9, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2026.

In Friday's pre-market trading, OSK is trading on the NYSE at $142.90, down $10.46 or 6.82 percent.

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